Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,482 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 112,103 shares of company stock worth $1,833,558 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.