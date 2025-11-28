Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.2150, with a volume of 175554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Holley from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Holley from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Holley from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Holley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holley

Holley Stock Up 2.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Holley had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $138.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Holley has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Holley

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,100,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,654,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,842,213.42. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Holley by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.