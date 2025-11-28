HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.0550. 4,513,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 19,852,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIVE shares. Northland Securities set a $7.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $760.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,771,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 637,679 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $17,584,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,766,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 1,305,057 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,780,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 1,492,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 248,251 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

