Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HPE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,603,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,247,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,738 shares of company stock worth $7,252,098. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.