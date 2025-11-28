Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.8550. Approximately 1,061,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,011,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of research firms have commented on HLF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 6.59%.Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda Cloud purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,547.29. This represents a 77.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,495,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,835,000 after buying an additional 1,223,957 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 3.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,943,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 184,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 13.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 360,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 220,896 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

