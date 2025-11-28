Head-To-Head Survey: Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) versus 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy and 3Dx Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Heavy $7.08 billion 0.45 $50.97 million $0.07 94.29 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 2.74 -$560,000.00 ($0.01) -0.72

Get Sumitomo Heavy alerts:

Sumitomo Heavy has higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. 3Dx Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Heavy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Heavy -0.29% 3.86% 1.97% 3Dx Industries -171.91% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy and 3Dx Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sumitomo Heavy has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumitomo Heavy beats 3Dx Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Heavy

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot. The company's Industrial Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, cryocoolers, ion implanters, PET tracer production systems, vacuum coasting equipment, steel tube air forming, non-destructive inspections, clean room system, cast iron and steel rolls for hot rolling, and coolant systems. Its Logistics & Construction segment offers hydraulic excavators, crawler cranes, material handing systems, parking systems, transfer molding presses, cryopumps, proton therapy systems, forging presses, lifting magnets, spinning machines, dust collectors, surface grinding machines, extrusion coating line, road machinery, foundation machines, logistics systems, and forklifts. The company's Energy & Lifelines segment provides circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers, liquid air energy storage, electrostatic precipitators, evaporation and crystallization facilities, waste heat boilers, CFB scrubbers, flue gas denitrification systems, industrial wastewater treatment facilities, steam turbines, distillation technology and extractors, mixing vessels, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. This segment also offers bubbling fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, ash handling systems, fluidized bed gasifiers, waste-to-energy plants baghouses, digital services, water and sewage treatment systems, process pumps, reactor vessels, coke oven machines, and oils tankers. The company provides IT solutions and security services. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About 3Dx Industries

(Get Free Report)

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.