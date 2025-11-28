Head to Head Review: Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) and Its Peers

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Willis Lease Finance to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Willis Lease Finance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Willis Lease Finance Competitors 133 585 1010 66 2.56

As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Willis Lease Finance’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Lease Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance 18.77% 21.75% 3.61% Willis Lease Finance Competitors -16.93% 1.60% -0.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $689.42 million $108.61 million 7.22 Willis Lease Finance Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 6.42

Willis Lease Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Willis Lease Finance. Willis Lease Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Willis Lease Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Lease Finance pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 20.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.8% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance competitors beat Willis Lease Finance on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2023, it had a total lease portfolio of 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 74 lessees in 42 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 198 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.