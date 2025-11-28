Head-To-Head Review: OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OneMedNet and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pinterest 0 8 22 1 2.77

Pinterest has a consensus price target of $39.10, indicating a potential upside of 52.77%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet -411.11% N/A -262.52% Pinterest 48.99% 8.20% 7.26%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares OneMedNet and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OneMedNet has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and Pinterest”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $640,000.00 113.18 -$10.13 million ($0.05) -28.40 Pinterest $3.65 billion 4.74 $1.86 billion $2.88 8.89

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinterest beats OneMedNet on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

