Head-To-Head Contrast: Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Kidoz”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $4.04 billion 0.05 -$42.03 million ($0.88) -8.11 Kidoz $14.01 million 1.89 $350,000.00 N/A N/A

Kidoz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International.

Risk & Volatility

DouYu International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -3.38, meaning that its stock price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -4.74% -1.57% -1.07% Kidoz 3.53% 7.77% 5.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DouYu International and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 3 0 0 1.75 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 0.00

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Kidoz.

Summary

Kidoz beats DouYu International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International



DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

About Kidoz



Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

