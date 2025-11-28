Head to Head Contrast: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) vs. Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Four Corners Property Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $8.74 billion 13.65 $3.73 billion $3.43 37.43 Four Corners Property Trust $268.07 million 9.51 $100.47 million $1.09 22.05

Profitability

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Prologis and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 36.71% 5.55% 3.31% Four Corners Property Trust 38.04% 7.39% 3.98%

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Prologis pays out 117.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 130.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Prologis has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Prologis and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 7 10 2 2.74 Four Corners Property Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Prologis currently has a consensus price target of $125.39, suggesting a potential downside of 2.33%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Prologis.

Summary

Prologis beats Four Corners Property Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment includes the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

