Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.3333.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Insider Activity at Hasbro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $308,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 146,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HAS stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.83%.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.