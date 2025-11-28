Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,863 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,466 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $32,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4%

HAL stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.03. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

