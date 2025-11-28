Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Insider Purchases £100,100 in Stock

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) insider Henry Birch bought 71,500 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £100,100.

Halfords Group Price Performance

HFD stock opened at GBX 141.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. Halfords Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 177. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Halfords Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halfords Group plc will post 9.1143911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halfords Group Company Profile

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

