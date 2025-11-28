GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GSK stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

GSK Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE GSK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. GSK had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. Research analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. GSK’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,651,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 201.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,270 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $67,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,338,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,565,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,657,000 after buying an additional 908,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra set a $53.00 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

