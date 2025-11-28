Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.29, but opened at $105.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $108.4290, with a volume of 6,400 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.5219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 471.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 78.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 34.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

