Groupama Asset Managment Sells 5,106 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 0.8% of Groupama Asset Managment’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $208,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,629,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,565,269,000 after buying an additional 380,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,662,000 after acquiring an additional 103,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,479,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,282,000 after purchasing an additional 121,680 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,356,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AWK opened at $129.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.