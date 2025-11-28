Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 0.7% of Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $178,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $6,307,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MSI opened at $370.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.40 and a 12-month high of $503.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.