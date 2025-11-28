Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 6,661 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Ventas were worth $36,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Ventas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $178,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,559.04. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,925,304.28. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 698,912 shares of company stock valued at $51,454,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 0.8%

VTR opened at $80.11 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 154.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

