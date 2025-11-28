Groupama Asset Managment Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 278,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,133,000 after acquiring an additional 214,933 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,866,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 639.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,478 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,769,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 129,334 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,599,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

