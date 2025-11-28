Groupama Asset Managment Invests $17.22 Million in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 582.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $7,149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,937,000. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

