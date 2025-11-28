Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Groupama Asset Managment cut its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,912,385,000 after acquiring an additional 649,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CRH by 24.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,558 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CRH by 9.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,654,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,810,000 after purchasing an additional 832,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,201,000 after purchasing an additional 354,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,667,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,185,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $119.79 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

