Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $750.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $810.71. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total transaction of $38,879.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,826,927.56. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.33.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

