Groupama Asset Managment Buys 5,595 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $139,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

