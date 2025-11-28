Groupama Asset Managment Buys 26,681 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 30.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.54. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $129.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

