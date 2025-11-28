Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,550,000 after buying an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,747 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,010.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,395 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $109,643,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

