Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 9,311 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 622,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 142.9% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 397,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $228.41 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.