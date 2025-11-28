Grigorios Siokas Purchases 55,732 Shares of Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 55,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $35,111.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,383,625 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,683.75. This represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Grigorios Siokas purchased 56,080 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,134.40.

On Thursday, November 20th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 51,315 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 61,614 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $40,049.10.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 5.32. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 31.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) by 156.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917,710 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,168,884 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.03% of Cosmos Health worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COSM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cosmos Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cosmos Health presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

