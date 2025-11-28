Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.48, but opened at $69.57. Greif Bros. shares last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 566 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09.
Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Greif Bros. had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.52%.
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
