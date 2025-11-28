Greg Gaba Acquires 15,000 Shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) CFO Greg Gaba purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 110,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,188.30. This trade represents a 15.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SunOpta Price Performance

STKL stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. SunOpta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $423.22 million, a PE ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.38.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.57 million. SunOpta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 3,725.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 982,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 956,377 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,346,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 564,621 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 6,097,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 507,990 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 236.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STKL. Zacks Research cut SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

