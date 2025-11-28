Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 327,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 101,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.