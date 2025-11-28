Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 185,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 100,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.
About Great Atlantic Resources
Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.
