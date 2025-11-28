Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 261,249 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 261,249 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $43,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,502 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 12.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,859 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, President Capital upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,367.48. The trade was a 92.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

