Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 116,528 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,675 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 116,528 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $39,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.05 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

