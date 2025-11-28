Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,554,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325,720 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE PFE opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

