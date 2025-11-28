Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $140,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of DAR opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

