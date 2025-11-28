Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,119 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $52,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Woodward by 189.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Woodward by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 2,218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.22.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $298.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $303.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average of $246.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.15 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.Woodward’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

