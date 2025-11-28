Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $95.86 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,001,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710,569 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $95,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 156.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $34.78 on Friday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.