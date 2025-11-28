Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $65.35 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,003 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $65,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

