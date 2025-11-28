Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $47.57 Million Stock Position in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,189 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 577,637 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $47,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 148.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650,244 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $124,055,000 after buying an additional 3,375,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,785 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $111,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,349,547 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $101,860,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,451,052 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 918,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,912,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

