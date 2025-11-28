Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $45.63 Million Holdings in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,227 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $45,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,263,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Stellantis by 8.2% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 214,770 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stellantis N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellantis N.V. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

