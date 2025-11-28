Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $41.13 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $41,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 914.7% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in PriceSmart by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,651 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $67,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,892,905.36. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mccleary sold 9,754 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $1,078,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,210.84. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,460 shares of company stock worth $2,546,968. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT opened at $123.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.84. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

