Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $38.44 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 50,963 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.14 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $567,709.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,318.64. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 167,791 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

