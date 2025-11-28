Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 395,225 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 395,225 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $750,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $593.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. The trade was a 16.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

