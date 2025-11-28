Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gorilla Technology Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorilla Technology Group’s competitors have a beta of -15.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorilla Technology Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Gorilla Technology Group Competitors 1215 2534 5148 294 2.49

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gorilla Technology Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gorilla Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.83%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Gorilla Technology Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gorilla Technology Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gorilla Technology Group $74.67 million -$64.79 million 48.72 Gorilla Technology Group Competitors $1.46 billion $24.53 million 1.58

Gorilla Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gorilla Technology Group. Gorilla Technology Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Gorilla Technology Group Competitors -393.60% -647.35% -14.80%

Summary

Gorilla Technology Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

