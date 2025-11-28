Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $19,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,071,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,993,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,121,000 after purchasing an additional 815,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 83,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after buying an additional 781,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,974,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.24.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

