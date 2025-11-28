GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.64. 2,680,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 936,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 8.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoGold Resources

In other news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 773,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,010,073. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.