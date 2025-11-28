GM Advisory Group LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9%

CARR opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

