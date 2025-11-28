GM Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Zoetis stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.33. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

