GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.90%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

