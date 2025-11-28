Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.40. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 328,426 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 16.48%.The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

